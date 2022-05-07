StockNews.com Upgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to “Hold”

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

