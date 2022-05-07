StockNews.com Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to “Hold”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after acquiring an additional 402,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

