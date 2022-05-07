StockNews.com Upgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to “Buy”

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

