Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been given a €116.00 ($122.11) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Stratec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €102.20 ($107.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Stratec has a 1-year low of €94.20 ($99.16) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($155.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €120.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

