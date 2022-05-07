Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 41.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.