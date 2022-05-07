Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.