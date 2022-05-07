Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Cormark

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cormark to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.