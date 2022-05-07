Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.58.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.