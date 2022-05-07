Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 119,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

