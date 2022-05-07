Sustainable Development Acquisition I (NASDAQ:SDAC) Trading Up 0.4%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 57.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 261,632 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 667.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 797,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.