SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.