Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.08 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.64 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

