TaskUs (TASK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $25.73 on Friday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
