TaskUs (TASK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $25.73 on Friday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

