Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

