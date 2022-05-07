Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) versus Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Head-To-Head Survey

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telesat and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 24.04% 8.45% Cogent Communications 5.15% -6.63% 2.35%

Telesat has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telesat and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 2 0 4 0 2.33

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $74.57, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Telesat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telesat and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat $604.93 million 0.26 $82.62 million $3.68 3.56 Cogent Communications $589.80 million 4.89 $48.19 million $0.64 93.86

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Communications. Telesat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telesat beats Cogent Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telesat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 3,035 buildings and on-net services to 1,817 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

