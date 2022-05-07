The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $899.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,692,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 274,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

