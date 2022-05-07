The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Joint worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Joint by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joint by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Joint by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Joint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $251.77 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

