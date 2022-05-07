The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of The Shyft Group worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in The Shyft Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 239,873 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in The Shyft Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 111,289 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $8,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $23.93 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $838.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

