Thoughtworks (TWKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Shares of TWKS opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.