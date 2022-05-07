Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.
NYSE:TDW opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $890.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.46. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $23.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TDW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Tidewater (Get Rating)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
