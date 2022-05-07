Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Get Tidewater alerts:

NYSE:TDW opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $890.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.46. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tidewater by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tidewater by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 107.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tidewater (Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.