Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Up 0.2%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.72. 14,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 11,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

