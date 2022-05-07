Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Up 0.2%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 14,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.