Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.95. 7,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,045 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000.

