Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Trading Down 0.2%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 7,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.