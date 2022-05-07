TMC the metals (TMC) to Release Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerard Barron bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

