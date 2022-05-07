Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.23.

Shares of TOU opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$28.02 and a twelve month high of C$74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

