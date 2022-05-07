Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

TSE TOU opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.02 and a 1-year high of C$74.50.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

