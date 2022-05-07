Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$87.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.23.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$72.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.18. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$28.02 and a twelve month high of C$74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

