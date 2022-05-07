Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Travel + Leisure worth $44,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,712. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

