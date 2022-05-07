Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 251,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 112,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

About Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ)

Trine II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.