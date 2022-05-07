Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 204 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.93.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($54,465.96).

About Tritax Big Box REIT (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.