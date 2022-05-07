TrueCar (TRUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.01. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.
TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
