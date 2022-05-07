Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Trupanion worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $88,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $63.82 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

