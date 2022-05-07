TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.82.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
