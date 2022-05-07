Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 100,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 41,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

