Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading Up 4.3%

Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $63.85. Approximately 5,962,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,129,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

