Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.11.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

