UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €59.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.04 ($70.57).

ETR SHL opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($71.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

