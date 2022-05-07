Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Trading 5.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $136.77 and last traded at $136.77. 15,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 365,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.62.

The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 30.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

