Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

