Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 1,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLATU. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

