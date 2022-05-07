Valvoline (VVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.070-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.07-2.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $29.53 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

