Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.50 ($34.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VTWRF stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

