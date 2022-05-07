Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vector Group worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VGR opened at $12.66 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

