Veritas Investment Research Downgrades Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) to Reduce

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.86.

Shares of WCN opened at C$163.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$172.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$167.13. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$144.20 and a twelve month high of C$183.55.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100003 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

