Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -480.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 494,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

