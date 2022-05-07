Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 22,230 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of The RMR Group worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.21 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMR. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

