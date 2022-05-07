Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,826 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.60% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.16 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $629.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

