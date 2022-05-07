Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Wayfair by 622.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $66.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

