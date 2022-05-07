Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $239.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average is $280.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.